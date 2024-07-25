Moscow car bombing suspect did not act alone — police

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Yevgeny Serebryakov, the man suspected of blowing up a military serviceman’s car in northern Moscow, did not act alone, a law enforcement official told TASS.

"Investigators have reason to believe that Serebryakov acted as part of a criminal group where all members had an assigned role. This particular person himself carried out the bombing. Measures are now being taken to establish the mastermind and the organizer of the crime," the official said.

A blast occurred in a parked Toyota Land Cruiser in Moscow on the morning of July 24, leaving two people injured. A police source told TASS that a bomb had been planted under the car, near the driver’s seat. One of the investigative leads says that the explosion may be related to one of the victims’ jobs. An investigation was launched into the incident under Article 30.3 and Article 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The Attempted Murder of Two or More People") and Article 222.1.1 ("Illegal trafficking in explosives and explosive devices").

Serebryakov was arrested in absentia and put on an international wanted list. He was later detained in Bodrum, Turkey.