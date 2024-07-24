Convicted WSJ journalist Gershkovich awaits English translation of sentence

YEKATERINBURG, July 24. /TASS/. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a high-security colony, is waiting for his sentence to be translated into English, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court told a TASS correspondent.

"Gershkovich is a foreign citizen. If a foreigner is put on trial in Russia, an interpreter is present at the process. The sentence must also be translated into the defendant's native language. He is currently waiting for the translation of the verdict," the court told TASS.

It added that the complaints and the prosecutor's appeal against the verdict have not yet been received, as well as the appeal from the defender.

Gershkovich, who was in Russia as a WSJ correspondent, was detained on espionage charges. According to the FSB Public Relations Center, acting on the US' assignment, he was collecting state secret information about the activities of one of the Russian defense industry enterprises. In this regard, the journalist was detained in late March last year in Yekaterinburg. On July 19, the Sverdlovsk regional court sentenced Gershkovich to 16 years in a high-security colony.