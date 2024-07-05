Russia’s FSB prevents terror attack in Samara Region

SAMARA, July 5. /TASS/. Operatives from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for the Samara Region have prevented a terrorist attack at a local military-industrial facility, the directorate’s press service said.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service Directorate for the Samara Region has prevented a terror attack at a military-industrial facility. <...> Criminal charges were filed," it said in a statement.

According to the agency, the suspect was interacting with a member of a pro-Ukrainian terrorist group. He was making incendiary devices and choosing a facility to attack, when apprehended.