Almost fifth of Russians spend over 10 hours daily on devices — study

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. About 19% of Russians use devices more than 10 hours a day, over a quarter - from 6 to 8 hours, data from a survey conducted by the Budu medtech service and the Citilink company, available to TASS, showed.

The study was conducted via an online questionnaire in June 2024 among 1,106 respondents aged 18 and older in more than 10 regions of Russia.

"Slightly more than a quarter of Russians (26%) use devices between 2 to 4 hours a day, the same number use them 6 to 8, exactly a quarter spend 4 to 6 hours with them. 19% of Russians interact with various devices for more than 10 hours a day, and 4% spend less than an hour," the study says.

The survey indicates that 58% like to listen to music on their phone, 49% - to spend time on social networks, 41% - to play games. Among other options, 20% of respondents mentioned applications for hobbies: editing, filming, creating music and paintings, 10% - for fitness. According to the study, 24% of respondents believe they are addicted to mobile apps.