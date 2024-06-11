National Antiterrorism Committee says 134 terrorist attacks foiled in Russia since 2022

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Special services and law enforcement officers have thwarted 134 acts of terrorism and sabotage in Russia’s Central Federal District since 2022 and suppressed the activities of 32 international terrorist cells, the National Antiterrorism Committee said.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, law enforcement agencies have foiled 134 terrorist crimes at the stage of preparation. The activities of 32 international terrorist cells, [including] eight terrorist attacks on state facilities and places of mass gatherings prepared by natives of the Central Asian region were thwarted," the committee said following a meeting chaired by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

According to Bortnikov, these cells consisted mainly of migrants from Central Asia. "Their participants prepared terrorist acts in places of mass gatherings of people, in the facilities of government agencies, military infrastructure and religious organizations," he said.

Bortnikov pointed out that an effective emergency response system to terrorist acts and sabotage committed by the enemy has already been set up, ensuring that any attacks are dealt with properly and affected civil and industrial infrastructure is made operational again.

According to the National Antiterrorism Committee, amid a growing terrorist threat, federal and regional authorities have intensified work with "at-risk groups" to prevent the involvement of citizens, especially young people, in criminal activities. "During the meeting, decisions were made to intensify the work of federal and local authorities in the field of terrorism prevention in view of the emerging socio-political and operational situation," the committee added.