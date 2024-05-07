Immortal Regiment march takes place at Leo Tolstoy monument in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The second leg of the Immortal Regiment procession in the Indian capital was held on Tolstoy Marg street near the monument to Leo Tolstoy, marking the first time such an event was held at this venue, head of the Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation’s representative office in India Oleg Osipov told a TASS correspondent.

"The second part of the Immortal Regiment was held at the monument to Leo Tolstoy for the first time, right in the heart of the Indian capital," the agency source pointed out.

According to Elena Barman, the chairwoman of the coordination council of the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots (IARS), the union is on good terms with the shopping center, which hosts the monument to Tolstoy. "We have good relations with the Cottage Emporium shopping center administration, on the premises of which the monument to Tolstoy is located, as we lay flowers at this monument every year. The Emporium management itself suggested that we hold this event at the monument as Russian-Indian relations are on the rise now," the source said.

On Tuesday morning, the Immortal Regiment marched in downtown New Delhi near the Russian House. However, it was then decided to hold the second leg of the procession at the Tolstoy monument. "Taking into account that the leader of the Indian national liberation movement Mahatma Gandhi was in correspondence with Tolstoy and both of them were freedom fighters, it was decided to hold the Immortal Regiment in two stages for the first time, and the second one was held at the Tolstoy monument," the source said.

About 50 people participated in the second part of the march. These were mostly Russians and Russian embassy staff. Cottage Emporium employees, including director Manoj Lal, also took part in the demonstration.

"We have a monument to Tolstoy, the great Russian writer, on our premises. Various dignitaries, foreign delegates, government officials, diplomats visit our shopping center in search of Indian pieces of art. We have invited a Russian delegation to visit the Cottage as part of this event as well. We congratulate everyone on the 79th anniversary of Victory," said Manoj Lal.