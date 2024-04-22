Car rams bus stop in Saratov, several people injured — regional government

SARATOV, April 22. /TASS/. A car rammed a bus stop in Saratov, the regional government press office reported, adding that several people got injured in the incident.

"A car rammed a bus stop at the 50 Let Oktyabrya Avenue. According to preliminary information, several people got injured. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the press office said, without providing the number of people injured.

According to the city transport police department, three cars and one city bus collided at the 50 Let Oktyabrya Avenue. Drivers of two cars and two female pedestrians were injured and hospitalized.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The provision of medical aid to the victims is being specially monitored under the order to Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin.