Israeli national Sapir Cohen thanks Putin for liberation from Hamas captivity

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Israeli national Sapir Cohen thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for her release from Hamas captivity and expressed her hope that Russia will help other hostages as well.

"It was very important to come to Russia, first and foremost, to thank the Russian government and Russian President Putin in particular for aiding in my release, as well as in the release of Yelena [Trufanova]," Cohen said during a press conference. "I understand that Russia has very big influence, including via its contacts with Hamas, and therefore I would like to ask for assistance to help bring home Sasha [Yelena Trufanova’s son - TASS] and the other two hostages with Russian citizenship that still remain in captivity."

Cohen noted that she was received nicely in Russia. She believes that this trip gives her an opportunity to "put all difficult things that they [the hostages] experienced away and to forget everything for a while."

"This helps us. I meet many strangers who open their hearts to me," Cohen said. "This affects me positively."

Following the escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area on October 7, 2023, over 240 people ended up as hostages in the Gaza Strip, where full-scale hostilities continue. In late November, an agreement on a humanitarian pause was achieved, which lasts for several days. During the pause, 110 abducted people were liberated, according to Israeli authorities. Israeli believes that 136 people currently remain in captivity in Gaza.