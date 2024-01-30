Russian filmmaker advocates for holding Eurasian Oscars this year

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Creating the Eurasia Film Academy and holding its awards show this year would be a best-case scenario, as the Filmmakers' Union has already provided the Russian Culture Ministry with its proposals on how to do this, a People's Artist of Russia and the Chairman of Russian Filmmakers' Union Nikita Mikhalkov told TASS.

"The committee has been established. The proposal came from me, it was supported by Presidents Putin and Xi, as well as Prime Minister Mishustin. It was sent to the Ministry of Culture. On behalf of the Filmmakers' Union, we have given our proposals regarding the regulations and are now waiting. The best-case scenario would be [to hold the awards] this year, and at the very least, to create this academy and get things moving," the director said.

In the spring of 2022 Mikhalkov proposed creating the Eurasia Film Academy and an awards show to go with it, envisioned as an Oscars-type event. Mikhalkov views the creation of these institutions as necessary for "the development of the Eurasian region."