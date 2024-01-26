Two Russians detained for spying on Russian military for Kiev — FSB

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two Russians in Rostov-on-Don for passing information concerning Russian army units to Ukraine.

"Two Russian citizens have been detained in Rostov-on-Don on the suspicion of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code (high treason)," the FSB’s public relations office said. "According to the investigators, the suspects had contacted a representative of the Ukrainian special services at their own initiative and agreed to collect and pass information regarding Russian army units participating in the special military operation."

The FSB said that "on instructions from the foreign intelligence they carried out visual observation, collected and transferred to a representative of the Ukrainian intelligence service data on the location of military equipment and personnel of army units of the Southern Military District. For the handover of the aforesaid information they received a cash reward."

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Rostov-on-Don remanded them into custody. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out.