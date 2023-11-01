Moscow breaks record for warmest November 1 — expert

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The temperature in Moscow rose to 12.9 degrees Celsius (55.2 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday morning, breaking a record set 89 years ago, Roman Vilfand, research director at the Russian Hydrometeorogolical Center, told TASS.

"A temperature record has been broken in Moscow. The air has warmed up to 12.9 degrees [Celsius], and it won’t stop there. The temperature will continue to rise," he reported.

According to Vilfand, the previous record, set in 1934, was 12.6 degrees Celsius (54.7 Fahrenheit).