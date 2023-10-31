Russian who defected to fight for Ukraine charged with treason — FSB

TYUMEN, October 31. /TASS/. A resident of the Western Siberian city of Tyumen, who is fighting against Russia in the Ukrainian army, has been charged with high treason, a spokesman for the Tyumen Region department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Tuesday.

"As a result of active investigative measures, officers from the FSB Tyumen Region department obtained data which was used as grounds for opening a criminal case on charges of high treason against a Tyumen Region resident, who defected to the enemy side (article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code). According to investigators, this man left Russia for Ukraine via third countries and is now fighting against Russian forces in the Ukrainian army," the spokesman said, adding that this crime carries a punishment of up to life imprisonment.