Russian cosmonauts to make spacewalk to examine leak from Nauka module’s radiator

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The deputy chief of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, commander of the cosmonaut squad Oleg Kononenko, who is also a TASS special correspondent on the ISS, and cosmonaut Nikolay Chub will make a spacewalk to inspect and photograph the leak from the additional radiation heat exchanger of the Nauka module, Roscosmos told the media.

"In addition to the previously planned spacewalk tasks the cosmonauts will have to inspect and photograph the leak from the additional radiation heat exchanger on the Nauka module in order to let specialists on Earth find out what caused it," Roscosmos said.

The cosmonauts will also install on the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka a radar to monitor the Earth's surface and launch a nanosatellite, Parus-MGTU, university students designed for testing a technique of unfolding a solar sail.

Earlier, Roscosmos told TASS that the scheduled spacewalk by Kononenko and Chub under the Russian program was scheduled for October 25.

On October 9, Roscosmos reported a coolant leak from the external (backup) circuit of the radiator of the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka. The main thermal control circuit is working in a normal mode. Conditions in the living area are comfortable. Roscosmos said there were no risks to the crew or the station.