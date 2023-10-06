Over 4 mln migrants arrive in EU in 2022, official says

MADRID, October 6. /TASS/. As many as 3.7 mln legal migrants and 330,000 illegal ones arrived in the EU in 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference following an informal EU summit in Granada, Spain.

About two mln migrants arrived in the EU during the acute migration crisis of 2015.

"Last year, we had 3.7 mln regular migrants come to the European Union. They are important, we need them, we need even more. But there were also 300,000 illegal migrants, and we cannot accept traffickers deciding who comes to the European Union. We must decide who comes to the European Union," von der Leyen said.

EU leaders failed to agree on a summit declaration on migration as the issue caused a big divide among members.