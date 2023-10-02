Human rights organizations helping Russians abroad face intolerance — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Human rights organizations that assist Russian citizens in unfriendly countries face increasing Russophobia, but they continue their activities despite all obstacles, Vladimir Andreyev, Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for Work with Compatriots Abroad said.

"We have an organized diaspora abroad, which Russia has been creating for many years in accordance with our legislation. There are 3,000 associations for compatriots in a hundred countries, as well as coordination councils of the organization of Russian compatriots. They have 60 human rights structures of various plans, legal aid centers, legal sections in the media and on websites in 34 countries, including ten unfriendly states. They continue their work, including under the shaft of aggressive, nasty Russophobia, which will only worsen," he said at a meeting of the expert council under the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia.

The diplomat noted that while protecting the individual rights of Russian compatriots "it is necessary to continue to pay attention to the protection of collective rights in the information space, and to use political and economic [tools], which Russia still does not always do."