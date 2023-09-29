Putin thanks Russians for unity, patriotic mood

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked all Russian citizens for their solidarity and patriotism on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.

In a video address, he noted that "the free and unequivocal choice of our brothers and sisters was wholeheartedly supported by the Russian people."

"I thank all the citizens of the country for this solidarity and patriotism," the Russian leader said.