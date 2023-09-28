More than 70,000 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. More than 70,000 internally displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia as of 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, Armenian Prime Minister’s spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a briefing.

"As of 2:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. Moscow time - TASS), 70,500 forcibly displaced citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia," she said. —0—zay

According to Baghdasaryan, 35 buses are currently waiting in Goris, on the border with Azerbaijan, for a decrease in the flow of cars to go to Khankendi (Stepanakert) and bring refugees from there. "There is an agreement on this," she added.