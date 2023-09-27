Screening of documentary about what happened in Crimea, Donbass held in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. A screening and discussion of the documentary film Where is the Border?, dedicated to the historical events in Crimea and Donbass, has been held in Moscow, TASS correspondent reports.

The event is dedicated to the Day of Reunification of Russia and the DPR, the LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

"Today's movie Where is the border? is a documentary. It is an opportunity to see the life of the people of Donbass, to reflect on it, to reflect on their joys and sorrow, their courageous choices. <...> This is an opportunity to see reliable information, it seems to me that this is a very important contribution to our common victory," said Maxim Dreval, Director General of the Russian Society of Knowledge.

The movie is dedicated to the historical events of the last decade that took place in Moscow, Crimea and Donbass. It will be shown in colleges and universities in Russian regions from September 29 to October 10.

"Both feature films and documentaries are seeing success, despite the fact that the special military operation is not yet completed. We need to remain honest with ourselves and the viewer," the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said.

Medals and insignia of the military and political bodies of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were also awarded to the lecturers-ambassadors of the Russian Society of Knowledge for their contribution to educational activities in the zone of the special military operation. Nineteen lecturers and organizers of the society's projects were given awards.