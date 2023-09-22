'Unprecedented' cyber attack leaves many Crimeans without internet

SIMFEROPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Internet providers in Crimea have been hit by an unprecedented cyber attack, and internet service has been interrupted, Adviser to the Head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov reported.

"There was an unprecedented cyber attack on Crimea’s Internet providers. There are Internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov reported a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea. They were shot down by Russian Air Defense Troops. According to the aide of the Crimean leader, after debris from one of the missiles fell in the area of Bakhchisaray, grass caught fire. Firefighters are at the scene.