LPR court sentences former OSCE employee in absentia to 19 years for espionage

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has sentenced in absentia a British national who in 2021 worked with the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to 19 years in prison for espionage, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"The Supreme Court of the LPR passed a sentence in a criminal case against a national of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He was found guilty under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (espionage)," it said without identifying the UK national.

"The court determined that in 2021 in Lugansk the defendant, being an employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, acted in the interests of a representative of a foreign organization and against the security of the Lugansk People's Republic, passing military information. This data was used by the armed forces of Ukraine to fire for effect at units of the LPR People's Militia," the statement said.