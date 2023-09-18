Russian mother of two to take part in Mrs. Universe 2023

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A thirty-seven-year-old Russian woman, a resident of Moscow, has reached the finals of the Mrs. Universe 2023 international beauty pageant, the organizers of the competition’s national stage told TASS.

"Mother of two Ksenia Prokhorova has reached the finals of Mrs. Universe 2023, the international beauty contest. A total of 110 contestants from all over the world will compete for the crown at the prestigious beauty pageant," the organizers said.

Mrs. Universe 2023 will be held in Manila (the Philippines) from October 1 to 10. Prokhorova will take the stage wearing the Tatarstan ribbon, as she was born and raised in the city of Leninogorsk. She now lives with her husband and two children in Moscow where she runs her own blog, which has 2.5 million subscribers.