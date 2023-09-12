Apple unveils its iPhone 15 in two models

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. US company Apple unveiled iPhone 15, the new generation of its smartphones available in two models.

The latest gadgets will have screens of 6.1 or 6.7 inches. They will be available in five color options, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium They will feature a 48MP Main camera and the A16 or A17 chip, which consume less energy than their predecessors. A fully charged battery will last for one day.

Besides, screen borders on the new iPhone will be thinner, and the screen itself will be coated with a special cover, designed to protect it from mechanical damage.

For the first time ever, the Pro and Pro Max versions of iPhone 15 will be made from aerospace-grade titanium, making iPhone 15 Pro Max the lightest Pro model ever. Besides, this model will feature a 5x Telephoto camera.

Prices for the standard vesion, as well as for iPhone Pro, will remain unchanged, at $799, $899 and $999, respectively. In turn, the price of Pro Max will be increased by $100 compared to the previous generation. The 256Gb version will be sold at $1,199.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

Also, Apple unveiled the new, ninth series of iWatch, and the second generation of iWatch Ultra.