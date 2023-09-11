Putin has absolute support of Russians, Kremlin spokesman says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian society supports President Vladimir Putin and is consolidating around him, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel.

"The elections that ended yesterday and the results of these elections have probably extensively confirmed the absolute consolidation of society around the country's leadership. The level of support that the incumbent regional leaders received indicates that the president actually enjoys this support as well," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

According to Peskov, the overwhelming majority of elected governors are "those who were supported by the president." "Therefore, the president enjoys the absolute support of the population. This is both a great opportunity and a great responsibility," the spokesman stressed. "But this is not the first year that the president has demonstrated his ability to cope with both responsibilities and opportunities and to realize them as he should," he concluded.