Russian police busts ‘White coat’ neo-Nazi group — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian police thwarted the operation of the "Belaya mast" (‘White coat’) neo-Nazi group, which planned a series of serious crimes, Ministry of Internal Affairs Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the participants of the group were preparing a series of serious crimes on Russian territory, including crimes against national interests," she said.

According to Volk, investigators identified addresses of active members of the crime group and detained them. She pointed out that some members were previously sentenced for severe and especially severe extremist and general crimes. Neo-Nazi insignia, paraphernalia and literature was found and seized, along with firearms, cold and training weapons and ammunition.

A criminal case has been initiated and the suspects have been detained, Volk noted.