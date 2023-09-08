Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has reached 77.1%, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The survey was conducted from August 28 to September 3 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 77.1% of those polled answered positively (-0.5 percentage points over one week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work over this time has remained at 73.6% (no changes)," the report noted.

The Russian government’s work was approved by 49.4% of the respondents (+1.4 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors were approved by 51% of those polled (+0.3 percentage points over one week). The report specified that the prime minister is trusted by 60.5% of the respondents (+0.3 percentage points over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their opinions about the leadership of Russia’s parliamentary factions. Thus, 33.6% trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (+2.3 percentage points per week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 29% (-2.6 percentage points over one week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 6.6% (-1 percentage point over the week), while LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky got 15.7% (-0.7 percentage points per week).

The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.6% (-0.1 percentage points over one week), with the CPRF supported by 11.1% (+0.7 percentage points over the week). The New People party’s figures came to 4.4% (-0.1 percentage points over one week), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 9.6% (+0.4 percentage points over one week), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.1% (+0.2 percentage points over the week).