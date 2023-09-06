Two-fifths of Latin America faces hunger — Colombian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Hunger is affecting 40% of the population of Latin American countries, Colombian Ambassador to Russia Hector Isidro Arenas Neira told a roundtable.

"Latin American and Caribbean countries are facing notable problems of hunger and malnutrition. Despite the progress made in the region to reduce the scale of malnutrition among children, hunger and food insecurity are on the rise," he said. "Food insecurity affects 40% of the population in the region," the diplomat added.

These alarming trends may be due to the fact that the region has "the highest levels of inequality in the world," he noted. "Moreover, the cost of healthy food in Latin American and Caribbean countries is the highest as well," the ambassador said.

Colombia seeks to transform food systems and promote guaranteeing the human right to food, the diplomat emphasized.