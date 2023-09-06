Survey results show majority of Russians back 'turn to East' policy, leading pollster says

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A majority of Russians polled (67%) support the adoption of a "Turn to the East" policy, according to the published results of a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on August 27 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"The 'Turn to the East' policy, under which Russia is prioritizing developing relations with countries of the East, rather than the West, is supported by a majority of Russians [surveyed] - [with] 67% of respondents" expressing support for the reorientation of Russia’s foreign and trade policies, the VCIOM pollsters noted.

According to VCIOM, another 11% of respondents do not support the new policy course, while 15% expressed indifference to the issue and had no opinion.

The poll results also show that 65% of those Russians surveyed noted that trade and economic cooperation, namely major investment programs, creation of joint enterprises, and bilateral access for producers to enter new markets, were factors that could contribute to Russia’s "Turn to the East." Another 36% of respondents pointed to tourism and scientific exchanges as factors facilitating the implementation of such a policy, while 32% of those surveyed supported student exchanges. The pollsters noted that 21% of respondents mentioned developing military cooperation, while another 20% listed diplomatic and political cooperation and the holding of joint business and scientific events, such as the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to the poll results, Russians often have positive associations with Far Eastern and Middle Eastern countries. Almost 30% of those Russians surveyed said that the Eastern direction for cooperation is appropriate and, moreover, gives rise to joyful, positive emotions. In addition, 61% of respondents believe that the cultures of Russia and the East are similar in some respects, but also have their differences. One in five respondents said that the two cultures are radically different (23%), while one in ten maintained that the cultures have a great deal in common.