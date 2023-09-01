School year kicks off without a hitch in all Russian regions — education minister

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The new school year began on Friday in all Russian regions without incident, Russian Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov said on Friday.

"On the whole, the education system is ready for the academic year, which started on September 1 in all regions without incident. We have everything under control and consider this is a great event," he told journalists.

More than 18 million schoolchildren, including some two million first graders, began classes in Russia on September 1.