Russia’s cooperation agency CEO says no chance for Russian Houses in unfriendly countries

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The resumption of normal activity of Russian Houses in unfriendly countries is not possible at the moment, Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation (Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation) CEO Yevgeny Primakov told TASS.

"No, I don't see such a chance," he said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Primakov pointed to a number of major problems in the work of the agency’s representative offices in Western countries. According to him, sanctions imposed on Russian Houses in the EU states hamper their economic activities due to the blocking of accounts and expulsion of employees.