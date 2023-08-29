Two Ukrainian servicemen sentenced to 15 years for shelling houses in Severodonetsk

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Lugansk People's Republic has sentenced two Ukrainian servicemen to 15 years in prison for shelling residential buildings in Severodonetsk, the press service of Russia’s Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office told TASS.

The court established that on April 17, 2022, Dmitry Ligusha, a serviceman of the Ukrainian National Guard regiment, in an effort to destroy and damage property belonging to Severodonetsk residents, used a shoulder-launched, anti-tank, rocket-propelled RPG-7 grenade launcher to fire at an apartment building located on Gagarin Street.

As for the second Ukrainian soldier, Alexander Novik, a serviceman of the Ukrainian military’s 24th mechanized brigade, the court established that on May 17, 2022, he also fired from a shoulder-launched, anti-tank, rocket-propelled RPG-7 grenade launcher at a different apartment building located on Gagarin Street.

As a result of the shelling, the houses and property belonging to the residents of Severodonetsk took significant material damage. Both defendants were found guilty of cruel treatment of civilians and use of prohibited methods in an armed conflict, as well as intentional damage to other people's property causing significant material damage.