FSB detains Russian national for planning to commit terror act, join Azov paramilitaries

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested a resident of central Russia’s Kaluga Region who was preparing a terror attack on Ukrainian instructions and planning to subsequently depart for Ukraine to join the Azov paramilitary group (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization), the FSB told TASS.

"The unlawful activity of a Russian national, a resident of the Kaluga Region, was curtailed; he had initiated and maintained communications with representatives of a Ukrainian paramilitary group and was also planning to carry out a terrorist attack," the FSB said.

The man signaled and confirmed his readiness to leave for Ukraine to join the military operation on the side of the Ukrainian forces as part of the Azov terrorist organization and had been plotting a terrorist act against a critical infrastructure facility in Kaluga upon instructions from the militants, the FSB established.

Components for a homemade explosive device were found in a cache he had established, while his communications devices carried a manual on how to assemble the device as well as messages from a Ukrainian coordinator.

The FSB’s investigative department in the Kaluga Region has launched a criminal probe into the incident. The resident of the Kaluga Region is now facing charges of plotting high treason and a terrorist act and being involved in a terrorist organization.