Suspected attacker of Al Jazeera reporter arrested in Russia’s Petrozavodsk

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Police in northwestern Russia’s Petrozavodsk have arrested a suspected attacker of an Al Jazeera reporter, Rania Dridi, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS.

Dridi was live reporting in Arabic for Al Jazeera outside the Wagner PMC center in St. Petersburg on the night of August 24, when an attacker interrupted her to demand that she speak Russian. He then beat her on the head before disappearing from the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a closed head injury and concussion.

Dridi, a Palestinian reporter for Al Jazeera television, has been covering the conflict in Ukraine.