PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The canonical Orthodox Church is being physically eradicated in Ukraine with the Kiev regime violating all manner of red lines in this regard, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The West positions itself as the champion of religious freedom, or, rather, lawlessness. In Europe and the United States almost anything goes: cutting down Christian crosses, burning the Quran, or indulging in blasphemy or sacrilege. What one cannot do for real, however, is to defend one’s faith and treat it with due reverence. The logic of the globalists is clear - in an age where old ideologies are crumbling and the fight is on for a new world order, traditional religions stand as a source of strength and sovereignty for people, countries and nations, which means that they must be eradicated," he stated.

"Currently, we are observing the manifestation of this approach in Ukraine where the canonical Orthodox Church [of Ukraine, OCU] is literally being subjected to physical eradication. The West, by means of the Kiev junta, is clearly conveying that it recognizes no red lines at all in this realm," Naryshkin added.

As the foreign intelligence chief noted, "execution lists are being compiled" and "people end up on them because they do not wish to betray their genuine faith to appease heretics." "The US and its henchmen have been conducting the same aggressive policy in Latin American, African and Asian countries for decades, harshly dealing with anyone who dared to speak out against US neo-imperialism," he emphasized.