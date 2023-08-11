Debris removal at site of Sergiyev Posad explosion completed

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Rescuers have finished removing debris from the site of an explosion in Sergiyev Posad, 75 km northeast of Moscow, emergency services told TASS.

"Debris removal has been completed, work at the site continues," the source said.

The explosion occurred in Sergiyev Posad in a warehouse containing pyrotechnics made by the Pyro-Ross company, which, according to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, is adjacent to the plant’s premises but is an independent enterprise. As a result of the incident, at least one person was killed, and 80 people were injured. The fate of eight people is still unknown. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for violation of industrial safety regulations.