New poll shows how much Russians use social media

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Users spend an average of 4.5 hours every day on social networks and messenger apps, with young people spending almost twice as much.

The greatest amount of time is spent on the VKontakte network, according to a Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) survey obtained by TASS.

"Regular users of social networks and messenger apps with chat features (VKontakte, WhatsApp, Telegram, Odnoklassniki and others) spend an average of 272 minutes, or 4.5 hours a day using them. The figure is noticeably higher among young people aged 18-24 - young people spend an average of 493 minutes, or more than eight hours a day on messaging, reading news feeds, calls and other activities," the study stated. At the same time, 86% of respondents said they use social networks and messengers almost daily.

VCIOM noted that VKontakte users spend the most time online - 129 minutes a day. TikTok and Telegram are next with an average of 125 and 123 minutes respectively.

According to the research, news communities top the list of the most popular subscriptions among Russians with 77%. Second is the educational segment (41%), and in third place - channels meant to make you laugh (35%). Male users consume more news than female users with 81% vs. 74% respectively.

Even though social networks and messenger apps are frequently used in Russia, people are wary of new services. Every second respondent agreed to register only if absolutely necessary, for work and/or on the recommendation of relatives (51%). About a quarter prefer to wait for feedback from friends or public reviews and only after their recommendations become users of a new social network (28%).