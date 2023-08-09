Airspace, waters to be closed in Vladivostok from September 8 for economic forum

VLADIVOSTOK, August 9. /TASS/. Vladivostok’s airspace and waters will be closed for the majority of aircraft and vessels during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), with the restrictions taking effect on September 8, the press service of the regional government said.

"During the period of preparing and holding the Eastern Economic Forum, heightened security measures will be introduced in the Primorsky Region. One of them is a ban on using the airspace over Vladivostok. A temporary restricted flight regime is being introduced at 12:00 a.m. on September 8 and will run until 12:00 a.m. on September 13," the statement said.

Exceptions are being made for aircraft performing domestic and international flights for security purposes and for arrivals and departures of forum participants, as well as other aircraft performing urgent tasks coordinated with the Federal Protective Service. During the same period, restrictions will be instituted on sailboat navigation in the Amur Bay and the Ayaks, Novik and Paris inlets, as well as heavy cargo traffic and excavation work.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13. Last year, the EEF was attended by over 7,000 participants from 68 countries and territories. The largest foreign delegations came from China, Myanmar, Mongolia, India, Armenia and the Republic of Korea. Over 100 events were held within the forum’s main program, with 296 agreements signed for projects worth 3.3 trln rubles (about $34.3 bln).