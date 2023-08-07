Russian watchdog thwarts 4 DDoS attacks in July

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Specialists at the Center for the Monitoring and Management of the Public Communications Network under the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor thwarted four DDoS attacks against the systems of protected entities, according to the center’s Telegram channel.

In July, 812 traffic routing violations were detected and eliminated and 281 phishing resources and three websites where malicious software was distributed were blocked.