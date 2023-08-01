Ukrainian troops use cluster munitions to shell bus in DPR

DONETSK, August 1./TASS/. A bus traveling between the towns of Makeyevka and Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic was damaged after Ukrainian troops shelled it with cluster munitions, the head of the Makeyevka administration, Vladislav Klyucharov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to early reports, no one was injured.

"The N34 bus traveling from Makeyevka to Yasinovataya came under shelling. The bus was damaged by cluster munitions. Traffic on the route was stopped," the mayor wrote.