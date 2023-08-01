Kazakhstan refutes allegations about hosting US biolabs from Ukraine

ASTANA, August 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s health ministry has denied claims circulated on social networks that the US biolaboratories that once operated in Ukraine were relocated to Kazakhstan.

According to allegations disseminated on social media and information resources, thirty US biolaboratories have been transferred from Ukraine to Kazakhstan.

"This is not true. It has never been planned and is not planned to deploy any biolaboratories from third countries in Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement posted on the stopfake.kz website, which was established by the Kazakh ministry of information and social development to fight against unverified information.