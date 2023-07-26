Torrential downpour drops half of average monthly rainfall on Moscow in span of few hours

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Over half the average monthly precipitation fell on Moscow within a couple of hours on Wednesday, with the city’s west hit the hardest, the municipal service wrote on its Telegram channel.

"A torrent of rain hit the city between 2 p.m and 3 p.m.," it said, specifying that the Western and North-Western administrative districts, as well as the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts in Novaya Moskva (New Moscow) saw the highest precipitation - 46mm, 35mm and 42 mm accordingly.

About 300 crews assisted by around 290 pieces of machinery are working to deal with the aftermath. Automobile traffic has been restricted. The highest precipitation, 54%, was reported in certain neighborhoods of the Western district.

Meteorologists have advised Moscow residents to stay indoors, reporting possible strong winds with gusts of up to 20 meters per second.

Meanwhile, several dozen cars were damaged in Moscow after rainfall flooded several city streets. Nobody was injured, according to preliminary reports. Earlier, the emergencies ministry’s Moscow department said that a thunderstorm accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind is expected in Moscow before the end of the day.