Rating of confidence in Putin tops 77% in Russia — VTsIOM poll

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The rating of confidence in President Vladimir Putin edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 77.3% in Russia over the past week, according to a poll by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that was published on Friday.

The survey was conducted from July 10 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked directly about confidence in Vladimir Putin, 77.3% of respondents answered in the affirmative (up 0.1 ppt from a week earlier)," the pollster said. "The approval rating of the Russian president reached 74.4% (up 0.8 ppt from a week earlier)."

The approval rating of the Russian cabinet reached 49.8% (+1.4 ppt), while the approval rating of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin remained unchanged at 60.3%.

Respondents were also asked about the heads of the country’s parliamentary parties. Russia’s Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov received a confidence rating of 33.6% (up 1.1 ppt); Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia — For Truth, received 27.3% (down 1.2 ppt); the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Leonid Slutsky, got 16.2% (up 0.1 ppt); and the leader of The New People party, Alexey Nechayev, got 8.2% (up 1 ppt).

Support for the United Russia party stood at 38.9% (up 1 ppt), while the Communist Party garnered the support of 9.9% of the respondents (up 0.6 ppt). The LDPR got 9.2% (down 0.6 ppt), while A Just Russia — For Truth received 4.3% (down 0.2 ppt), and The New People party 4.3% (down 0.2 ppt).