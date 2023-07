MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Nearly 9,000 civilians, including 228 children, have been killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since April 14, 2014, Yelena Shishkina, member of the Presidential Council on Human Rights and a delegate of the DPR People’s Assembly, told reporters.

"In all, since April 14, 2014 until this morning, 8,988 civilians, including 228 children, have been killed," she said.

Some 12,600 people, including 792 children, have been wounded during this period, Shishkina added.