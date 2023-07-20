Russian Interior Ministry keeping crime under wraps despite personnel shortage

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry is firmly in control of the situation in the country despite significant personnel shortages, the ministry’s Spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS.

"An analysis of crime in Russia shows that internal affairs agencies are firmly in control of the situation in the country. Despite significant personnel shortages, the Russian Interior Ministry’s units perform their mission to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, strengthen law and order, prevent, prosecute and resolve crimes and offenses," she said.

Volk pointed out that the number of crimes had dropped by two percent in the January to June period of 2023, compared to the first six months of last year. "There was a decline in property crimes as robberies fell by 11.7%, burglaries declined by 25%, and thefts dropped by 17.6%, with car thefts declining by 25.2% and home thefts falling by 28.5%," the spokesperson specified. "The number of crimes involving weapons, ammunition, explosives, explosive and simulated explosive devices was down by 4.3%," Volk noted.