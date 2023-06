MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Residents of Shebekino in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region may be allowed to return home soon, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his page on VKontakte on Sunday.

"This morning, I will hold consultations on efforts to rebuild Shebekino and Novaya Tavolzhanka," he wrote, pledging to make an announcement at around 10 a.m.. Prior to that, he said, he will check with border guards and the Defense Ministry to find out whether the situation has stabilized.