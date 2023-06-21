Russian film industry ready to boost ties with Iran, filmmakers association says

TASS, June 21. Russian filmmakers are ready to foster cooperation with their Iranian partners, Yury Kolosov, the head of the international relations department at the Russian filmmakers association, said in an interview with IRNA.

"Russian cinema houses are always open to films by Iranian directors," Kolosov emphasized. "Films made in the Islamic Republic are often screened at Russian cinemas, and we see them regularly during showings at the Union of Cinematographers; however, this cooperation should be further developed," he maintained.

He referred to a memorandum that was signed between Moscow and Tehran on Tuesday to boost bilateral efforts in both screening films and filmmaking. "As part of this memorandum, we will continue to hold events jointly with the Farabi Cinema Foundation with a view to expanding cooperation between Iranian and Russian filmmakers," Kolosov said.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation and Russia’s Union of Cinematographers, signed a memorandum on cooperation in filmmaking and holding joint events, IRNA reported. The ceremony was attended by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali. From the Russian side, the document was signed by the filmmakers association’s chief, Nikita Mikhalkov, and from the Iranian side, it was inked by the CEO of the Farabi Cinema Foundation, Seyed Mehdi Javadi.