Some 85% of Georgian residents support joining NATO just as three years ago — survey

TBILISI, June 20. /TASS/. Georgia’s aspiration to join NATO is supported by 85% of its population just as it was three years ago, according to an opinion poll conducted by Edison Research commissioned by the Formula TV channel.

Out of 1,500 adult respondents, 85% answered in the affirmative to a question as to whether they supported Georgia’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while 15% were against it. The poll was conducted in Georgia from May 25 through June 14 of this year. A poll by Edison Research also commissioned by Formula and held in early 2020 produced a similar result.

Popular support for Georgia joining the European Union has also remained unchanged. Just as in 2020, 90% of those polled spoke in favor of doing so, while 10% were against it.

That said, according to the survey, 64% of the respondents think that Georgia is moving "in the wrong direction." In 2020, 73% of surveyed residents shared this opinion while only 27% rated the country’s policy as positive.