Ukrainian national nabbed in Nalchik on suspicion of espionage — FSB

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a Ukrainian national suspected of espionage for Ukraine’s Security Service in southwestern Russia’s Nalchik, the FSB told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russia’s FSB foiled the criminal activity of a Ukrainian citizen, 44, in the city of Nalchik in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkariya," the FSB said, adding that the suspect had collected military data and transferred it to a foreign intel agent for use against Russian national security amid the special military operation.

Under a criminal probe by FSB investigators, the criminal may face from 10 to 20 years behind bars. Searches and the investigation are ongoing, the FSB added.