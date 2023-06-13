Kiev fires over 60 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day — governor

BELGOROD, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 170 shells targeting the territory of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorod Region, 16 artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka and three more at the village of Naumovka. No one was hurt and no damage to the infrastructure was reported," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

"A car was damaged by missile fragments in the village of Razumnoye after air defenses were at work," he continued. "In the Valuisk urban district’s village of Verigovka, the enemy dropped three grenades from drones. No one was hurt and no damage to the infrastructure was reported."

The Ukrainian military fired three shells from mortars in the direction of the Vyazovoye village, in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, "damaging the roofing of a hay storage and a facade of an outbuilding on a territory of a farmstead. An electricity transmission line was damaged as well, but has been already repaired."

"In the Grayvoronsky urban district, the village of Dronovka was shelled three times from mortars, one house sustained damages.

The Ukrainian military also fired 37 various munitions against the territory of the Shebekino district "including eight mortar rounds in the direction of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, five mortar rounds against the village of Murom, three against the village of Krasnoye, while two rounds targeted Shebekino automobile checkpoint," Gladkov stated.

"Ten munitions were fired from cannon artillery at the village of Belyanka, while four and five artillery shells targeted the villages of Pankov and Pervomaisky correspondingly. There were no injured or damages to the infrastructure reported in the mentioned-above residential localities," Gladkov added.