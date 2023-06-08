First international Falcon Day event to be part of EEF

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The "Falcon Day" international event will be part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Governor of the Kamchatka Region Vladimir Solodov said on Thursday.

The Russian government previously expressed its wish that the "Falcon Day" international forum be held annually starting in 2023.

"We are approaching the Eastern Economic Forum with a good groundwork but we certainly have surprises prepared," Solodov said, as cited by the press service of the Presidential Plenipotentirary for the Far East. "One of them will be a ‘Falcon Day’ to be held within the Eastern Economic Forum’s framework," the governor noted.

An international center for breeding and protecting rare species of large birds of prey has been established in Kamchatka, he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 10 to 13.