Winner of International Booker Prize to be named in London

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. The name of the winner of the International Booker Prize (The International Booker Prize 2023) will be announced in London on Tuesday. The authors of the six books shortlisted for the prestigious literary prize will receive £50,000 ($62,000 at the current exchange rate) to be shared with the book's translator into English.

This year, authors from Bulgaria, Spain, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, France and South Korea are competing for the prize. For the first time, works in Bulgarian and Catalan have been shortlisted.

The Booker Prize was founded in 1968 and awarded for the first time the following year. Until 2013, the prize was awarded only to authors of English-language works living in a Commonwealth country, Ireland or Zimbabwe, but then the organizing committee allowed books by writers from other countries written in English and published in the United Kingdom to be nominated.

Since 2005, the International Booker Prize has been awarded for literary works translated into English. Initially, the winners were announced every two years, but in 2016 it became an annual award. The five-person judging panel of writers, translators, and critics that selects the winner changes every year. In 2023, it will be chaired by the French writer of Moroccan origin, Leila Slimani.